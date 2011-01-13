Villarreal sign Cicinho on loan from Roma

The 30-year-old, who will have a medical on Friday, played in La Liga for two seasons with Real Madrid between 2005 and 2007 before moving to Roma. He spent last year on loan with Sao Paulo.

Cicinho comes in to cover for right-back Angel Lopez who has just been ruled out for the rest of the season with torn knee ligaments.

Villarreal are third in La Liga and drew 3-3 at home to Sevilla in a King's Cup quarter-final first leg on Wednesday.