Villas-Boas dismisses celebration speculation

It had been suggested that the Portuguese tactician had informed his players to celebrate with him and his coaching staff to signify unity within the Blues' camp.

However, the 34-year-old rubbished the reports after Monday's victory over Premier League leaders Manchester City at Stamford Bridge.

"No it's a false story, I never said anything like that, it's ridiculous," Villas-Boas told Sky Sports.

"I think The Sun, in two weeks, is spot-on in two false stories. I already told them that if they pay an informant they should get their money back.

"I told players that when we score a goal the bench lives through the same emotions and we celebrate with them, with the same desire.

"It's a pity because I think the world has got to know me. I will never be an individual person to say something so extraordinary as that one, so it's an unfortunate story."

ByBen McAleer