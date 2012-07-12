Villas-Boas drops King retirement hint

King has been plagued with knee injuries in recent years with the defender unable to train with the first-team, instead undergoing an individual regime to maintain his fitness.

However, his knee problems mean he is susceptible to regular injuries and, as a result, his usually high performances dipped towards the end of last season.

Villas-Boas revealed that he has spoken to the 31-year-old, but stopped short of declaring what King’s decision regarding his future will be.

"I spoke to him on Tuesday and there are still discussions regarding what is the best step,” he said.

"It is very unfair for me to extend myself because Ledley has a tremendous past as a footballer and it is up to him to share with you what his decision is."

King’s contract at White Hart Lane has recently expired, but reports suggest he is to be offered a coaching role with the club.