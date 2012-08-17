Villas-Boas: Sandro could start at Newcastle

The tough-tackling youngster missed all of Spurs's pre-season preparations as he captained the Brazil national side during the summers Olympic Games.

Sandro also made a substitute appearance during Brazil’s midweek international fixture against Sweden.

Other than a chance meeting at the national team's Olympic base, Villas-Boas had not met the 23-year-old until he returned to the Spurs Lodge on Thursday, but looks set to hand him a start at St James' Park at the weekend.

"Sandro arrived back on Thursday, but he's in contention for Saturday," Villas-Boas said.

"He had a rest when the season was over and he only played two minutes for Brazil so you could say he is fresh.

"He has had the best training possible in terms of playing time so you can say that he is one step ahead in terms of physical preparation."