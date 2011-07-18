Villas-Boas undecided on Sturridge future

Sturridge impressed during a four-month loan spell at Bolton Wanderers last season, scoring eight goals in 12 matches.

This led to speculation that the 21-year-old could leave West London in search of more regular first-team football, with Fernando Torres, Didier Drogba and Nicolas Anelka likely to be ahead of him in the Chelsea pecking order.

Newcastle, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur have all been credited with an interest in the Birmingham-born forward in recent months.

But Villas-Boas hinted that he will give the former Manchester City man the chance to prove himself during the club's tour of the Far East, which kicks off with a friendly against a Malaysia XI on Thursday.

"This is one of the decisions we have to take," Villas-Boas said in The Sun. "Daniel is a very, very interesting player with a tremendous future and is highly regarded by myself.

"I have 15 days in Asia to make the best decision and I need those four games to continue to assess."

Sturridge has scored just nine goals in 41 matches for the Blues since moving to London from Manchester City in 2009.