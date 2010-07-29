Violence flares before Hajduk qualifier
By app
BUCHAREST - Around 500 supporters of Croatian football club Hajduk Split were barred from attending their UEFA Europa League third qualifying round match against Dinamo Bucharest on Thursday following pre-game clashes.
According to Romanian riot police quoted by state news agency Agerpres, 25 Croat fans and 25 Romanians clashed in front of a central shopping mall in Bucharest, with one supporter severely wounded.
Police spokesman Marius Militaru said several supporters from both sides were under investigation.
