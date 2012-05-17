Vitesse beat Waalwijk to close in on Europa

Tomas Kalas opened the scoring for Vitesse with a fierce, 25-metre drive midway through the first half but 10 minutes after the break Krisztian Nemeth collected a cross from Furkan Alakmak to equalise.

Sloppy defensive work from Waalwijk, who eliminated Twente Enschede in the semi-finals, allowed Bony to restore the lead after 69 minutes with a fine chip before he scored again nine minutes before time.

The return leg is scheduled for Sunday and the winners will go into the second qualifying round of the Europa League.