Vlaar replaces injured Maduro in Dutch squad

Maduro, who was set to replace the injured John Heitinga (knee) in central defence, follows Maarten Stekelenburg in leaving Bert van Marwijk's squad this week with the goalkeeper failing to recover from a head injury suffered two weeks ago.

Stekelenburg suffered a blow to the head playing for AS Roma against Inter Milan in Serie A and after tests in an Amsterdam hospital it was decided he should return to Italy for treatment.

Netherlands were already wihout Ibrahim Afellay (knee) and Wesley Seijder (groin) but have welcomed back Nigel de Jong, Arjen Robben and Rafael van der Vaart from injury.

Netherlands, who top Group E and have already secured a place at next year's tournament in Poland and Ukraine, host Moldova on Friday and play in Sweden four days later.