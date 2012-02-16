Voller slams Leverkusen duo over Messi shirts

Defender Michal Kadlec, who scored the Germans' only goal in their round of 16 first leg defeat, had sought the Argentine player's top at half-time but was beaten to it in the tunnel by fellow defender Manuel Friedrich, resulting in the two exchanging a few heated words.

Kadlec then got Messi's shirt at the end of the match, much to the irritation of Voller.

Messi, the world footballer of the year, is having another spectacular season, scoring Barca's third goal on Tuesday to make it 25 goals in his last 24 Champions League matches for the holders.

"I can guarantee you that these two players will auction off the tops for a good cause," Voller told Bild newspaper on Thursday.

"What they did was too much of a good thing. I have not yet spoken with them but I will do it," the 1990 World Cup winner said.

Leverkusen have only a slim chance of advancing when they travel to Barcelona for the return leg on March 7.