Volos owner handed four-year ban

Beos, who was remanded in custody on Tuesday ahead of his trial over alleged involvement in match-fixing, received the punishment for derogatory comments made following his side's game against Panathinaikos on April 17.

As well as being banned from all activities until 2015, Beos was also handed a 50,000 euro fine, while his club was also ordered to pay an additional 40,000 euros.

Atromitos Athens coach Giorgos Donis was also punished with a 10,000 euro fine for non-retraction of derogatory comments made following the Greek Cup final, which his team lost 3-0 to AEK Athens in May.