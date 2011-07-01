Volos owner handed four-year ban
By app
ATHENS - Imprisoned Olympiakos Volos owner Achilleas Beos has received a four-year ban from all football-related activities, the Hellenic Football Federation (EPO) have announced.
Beos, who was remanded in custody on Tuesday ahead of his trial over alleged involvement in match-fixing, received the punishment for derogatory comments made following his side's game against Panathinaikos on April 17.
As well as being banned from all activities until 2015, Beos was also handed a 50,000 euro fine, while his club was also ordered to pay an additional 40,000 euros.
Atromitos Athens coach Giorgos Donis was also punished with a 10,000 euro fine for non-retraction of derogatory comments made following the Greek Cup final, which his team lost 3-0 to AEK Athens in May.
