Vorm heads home to see wife & son
By app
JOHANNESBURG - Netherlands goalkeeper Michel Vorm set off on an 18,000 km round trip shortly after his team's opening World Cup match on Monday to see his wife and newly born first child, a KNVB-spokeswomen told Reuters.
Jaivy Vorm was born on Sunday and the 26-year-old keeper, who was on the bench during the Dutch 2-0 opening win in Group E against Denmark, left directly after the match to fly home to see his wife and son.
He will return on Thursday to join the squad, who will face Japan on Saturday in Durban in the second group match.
