Walcott has high hopes for Miyaichi

Miyaichi joined the Londoners from Chūkyōdai Chūkyō High School in his homeland during the winter transfer window, and was promptly loaned out to Dutch side Feyenoord to help him find his feet in European football.

The 18-year-old impressed during his time in the Netherlands, scoring three goals in his 12 matches for the Rotterdam side.

He has since returned to Arsenal and travelled with Arsene Wenger's squad for the club's pre-season tour of the Far East, where Walcott has been able to watch him at close quarters.

But the England winger has played down comparisons between the Japan Under-19 international and himself.

"I don't like comparing myself to other players, every player is different." Walcott said in The Sun.

"He wants to be his own player, he is a confident lad and will hopefully have a good career at Arsenal.

"He has got a few step overs more than me — I don't do any! That is maybe something I could bring into my game."