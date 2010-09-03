Wales beaten by Montenegro

The former Yugoslav republic, who became a full member of UEFA in 2007 and won only one of their 10 qualifiers for the 2010 World Cup, looked assured against a Wales team who are already up against it in a group including England and Switzerland.

Montenegro were on top from the start and went ahead after half an hour as captain Mirko Vucinic, a threat all night, broke through some weak defending to shoot low past Wayne Hennessey at his near post.

Radomir Djalovic was denied a second goal when defender Ashley Williams somehow blocked a goalbound-shot midway through the second half as the hosts continued to press.

Wales, though, launched a furious late assault and came close to an equaliser when Simon Church headed against the bar four minutes from time.

Interact: Twitter * Facebook *Forums