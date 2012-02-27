Walker sidelined for England friendly
By Gregg Davies
Tottenham Hotspur right-back Kyle Walker has been ruled out of England's friendly international with the Netherlands at Wembley Stadium on Wednesday.
The youngster had been a doubt for Spurs' North London derby date with Arsenal on Sunday after hurting an ankle in training, and aggrevated the injury during Tottenham's 5-2 defeat at Emirates Stadium.
Walker joins strikers Wayne Rooney and Darren Bent in pulling out of the game against last year's World Cup finalists, with Stuart Pearce taking temporary charge of the team following Fabio Capello's resignation.
