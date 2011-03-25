Warner to be re-elected as CONCACAF president

CONCACAF said in a statement that Trinidadian Warner, who is a FIFA vice-president, will be re-elected formally during their congress on May 3 in Miami.

"I am honored by the trust placed in me by our members," said Warner, who was originally elected President of CONCACAF in 1990.

"I thank each one of them for allowing me to continue working on their behalf."

Three members of the CONCACAF executive committee will also be re-elected unopposed - Lisle Austin of Barbados, Mexican Football Federation President Justino Compean and Ariel Alvarado of Panama.

Blatter and Asian football chief Mohamed Bin Hamman, his rival in the election for FIFA president, are both likely to attend the CONCACAF congress.

Chuck Blazer, the American general secretary of CONCACAF, said earlier this month that he expects the confederation will vote as a block in the FIFA presidential election in June.