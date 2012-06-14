Warsaw stadium could be named after Gorski

The late Gorski coached Poland when they finished third in the 1974 World Cup and was also in charge for their Olympic gold and silver medals in 1972 and 1976.

The stadium is Poland's largest arena for this month's Euro 2012 championship, which is being co-hosted with Ukraine.

Ireneusz Ras, the head of the sports committee, said the bill to change the name of the stadium had been agreed. The motion has to be approved by parliament.