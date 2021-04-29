Watch: Benni, AmaZulu players dressing room dance celebrations

Watch as Benni McCarthy, his technical team and players dance in celebration after AmaZulu thrashed Cape Town City 5-1 at Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Usuthu snatched all three points through goals from Augustine Mulenga, Tapelo Xoki, Lehlohonolo Majoro, Luvuyo Memela and Siyethemba Sithebe, while Fagrie Lakay scored a 77th minute goal, which proved to be a consolation goal for the Citizens.

The victory saw Usuthu remain in second place in the DStv Premiership standings - a point behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, while the Citizens remained seventh on the log.

WATCH: AmaZulu staff and players celebrating the win over CT City