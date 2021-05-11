Watch: Broos outlines plans as new Bafana boss

New Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos says he will be looking to build a youthful side that plays ‘fancy attacking football’ while admitting he knows he needs to pick up results.

The Belgian coach was named as Molefi Ntseki’s replacement last week and arrived in the country on Monday, as he now gets started on his new role with the South African national team.

The experienced coach, speaking to SABC TV, revealed that although he has big plans for the team, he knows he will need to pick up results. He also touched on his philosophy and that he will need the help of a SA assistant with knowledge of the local scene to help him.

Watch the full interview here: