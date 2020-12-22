Trending

Watch: Chiefs prepare for 1º de Agosto clash

By

Kaizer Chiefs

Watch as Kaizer Chiefs prepare for their Caf Champions League second preliminary round first leg clash against 1º de Agosto at the FNB Stadium on Wednesday evening.

The Soweto began their preparation on Monday morning when they held their first training session at the Kaizer Chiefs Village in Naturena. 

Amakhosi will be hoping to return to winning ways following their 1-1 draw with Bloemfontein Celtic in the DStv Premiership this past Saturday, stretching their winless run to six games.

WATCH: Kaizer Chiefs training session at Naturena