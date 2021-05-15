Watch: Hunt, Parker look ahead to historic Caf CL clash against Simba
By Dean Workman
Watch as Kaizer Chiefs boss Gavin Hunt and captain Bernard Parker speak to the media ahead of their Caf Champions League quarterfinal first-leg clash against Simba SC.
The Glamour Boys head into the game off the back of a turbulent spell where a run of poor results in the league was further compounded by Friday’s march on Naturena by Chiefs fans.
Match Day!🏆#CAFCL 1/4 Final - 1st Leg⚽️Kaizer Chiefs vs. Simba SC 👕First Team🗓️Saturday 15 May 2021🏟FNB Stadium🕞18h00 (SAST)💻TBC📢NO FANS ALLOWED INSIDE OR OUTSIDE THE STADIUM!!!!#Amakhosi4Life #KCOneTeam #KCAfrica4Life #TotalCAFCL pic.twitter.com/md3Pn6RhSxMay 15, 2021
The team, however, is fully focused ahead of what will be a tough clash against the Tanzanian giants.
Watch the full Chiefs pre-match media conference here:
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.