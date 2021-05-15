Watch: Hunt, Parker look ahead to historic Caf CL clash against Simba

Watch as Kaizer Chiefs boss Gavin Hunt and captain Bernard Parker speak to the media ahead of their Caf Champions League quarterfinal first-leg clash against Simba SC.

The Glamour Boys head into the game off the back of a turbulent spell where a run of poor results in the league was further compounded by Friday’s march on Naturena by Chiefs fans.

Match Day!
CAF Champions League Quarter Final - 1st Leg
Kaizer Chiefs vs. Simba SC
First Team
Saturday 15 May 2021
FNB Stadium
18h00 (SAST)
NO FANS ALLOWED INSIDE OR OUTSIDE THE STADIUM

The team, however, is fully focused ahead of what will be a tough clash against the Tanzanian giants.

Watch the full Chiefs pre-match media conference here: