Watch: Hunt, Parker look ahead to historic Caf CL clash against Simba

By

Gavin Hunt, Kaizer Chiefs
(Image credit: Backpagepix)

Watch as Kaizer Chiefs boss Gavin Hunt and captain Bernard Parker speak to the media ahead of their Caf Champions League quarterfinal first-leg clash against Simba SC.

The Glamour Boys head into the game off the back of a turbulent spell where a run of poor results in the league was further compounded by Friday’s march on Naturena by Chiefs fans.

The team, however, is fully focused ahead of what will be a tough clash against the Tanzanian giants.

Watch the full Chiefs pre-match media conference here: