Watch: Hunt’s reaction to early Nedbank Cup exit

Take a look at what Gavin Hunt had to say after Kaizer Chiefs were eliminated from the Nedbank Cup by GladAfrica Championship side Richards Bay FC on Sunday.

The Glamour Boys crashed out of the competition at the first hurdle following their shock 2-1 defeat to Richards Bay at the FNB Stadium in Soweto after a stoppage time goal from Siyabonga Vilane saw the visitors advance to the last 16.

WATCH: Gavin Hunt’s reaction to his side’s early Nedbank Cup exit