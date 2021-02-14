Watch: Klopp reacts after Liverpool lose third consecutive game

Jurgen Klopp says that Liverpool’s title defence is over after their 3-1 loss to Leicester City on Saturday. View what the Reds boss had to say following their third loss in a row.

The defending champions kicked the gameweek 24 action off at the home of the Foxes and despite dominating large parts of the encounter, late goals from James Maddison, Jamie Vardy and Harvey Barnes ensure that Mohamed Salah’s opener meant little.

Liverpool losing ground on league leaders Manchester City and now face a battle to secure Champions League football for next season.

Klopp speaking after the match insisted his side have been playing well in patches during games and has called on his team to show consistency throughout the entire game.

The German coach also admitted that dreams of retaining the title are gone and his side now face a fight for the top four.

View Klopp’s post-match thoughts: