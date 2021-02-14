Watch: Lebusa, Erasmus react after Sundowns ease past Al Hilal

View the post-match thoughts of Mosa Lebusa and Kermit Erasmus after the pair fired Mamelodi Sundowns to a 2-0 win over Al Hilal in their Caf Champions League encounter on Saturday night.

Lebusa opened the scoring for the Brazilians with just 10 minutes gone as he rose highest to nod home from a set play. Downs then looked to control possession of the ball and while they did, the Brazilians only manage to seal the points with a Erasmus goal in the closing stages.

A good start to their Champions League campaign as Downs target a run at Africa’s biggest prize.