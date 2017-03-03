WATCH: Manchester United legend 'raps' to Stormzy hit
Manchester United legend Paddy Crerand channeled his inner Stormzy with a rendition of 'Big for Your Boots'.
Paddy Crerand is getting way too big for his boots.
Not content with two league titles, an FA Cup and a European Cup, the Manchester United legend is now attempting to make strides on the grime scene after channeling his inner Stormzy.
In a video posted by the club on Friday, Crerand raps - or rather recites - the lyrics to the rising star's hit 'Big for Your Boots'.
Judge for yourself whether 'Shut Up' should be the next Stormzy track Crerand tackles, or just an instruction.
Nothing to see here... just legend spitting rhymes on . March 3, 2017
