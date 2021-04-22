Watch: Mngqithi, Benni react to Sundowns-AmaZulu goalless draw

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi says his team was not as fresh as AmaZulu in their goalless draw, while Usuhtu coach Benni McCarthy contends it was a fair result with both teams playing the perfect tactical game.

The two teams went into the game as the top two in the league with many expecting an entertaining clash.

However, the sides seemed to cancel each other out in what proved to be a tactical clash.

Speaking after the clash, Mngqithi said he wished the game could have taken place on a better pitch as his team battled to play their game in the conditions.

Watch Mngqithi’s full post-match reactions:

McCarthy insisted that while both teams played well, he believed his team had the edge in the encounter but just couldn’t find a goal.

Watch McCarthy’s post-match views: