Watch: Mngqithi, Da Gama, Jali react after Sundowns win over Galaxy
Mamelodi Sundowns duo Manqoba Mngqithi and Andile Jali, and TS Galaxy coach Owen Da Gama shared their thoughts on the Brazilians 1-0 victory over the Rockets on Sunday afternoon.
A 17th minute goal from Peter Shalulile proved to be the difference in the clash at the Mbombela Stadium as Sundowns walked away with all three points away from home.
The win saw the Brazilians extend their lead at the summit of the DStv Premiership table to seven points over second placed AmaZulu, while Galaxy remain in eighth place with 32 points with four games left to play this season.
WATCH: Manqoba Mngqithi's post-match interview
WATCH: Owen Da Gama's post-match interview
WATCH: Andile Jali's post-match interview
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.