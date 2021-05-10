Watch: Mngqithi, Da Gama, Jali react after Sundowns win over Galaxy

Mamelodi Sundowns duo Manqoba Mngqithi and Andile Jali, and TS Galaxy coach Owen Da Gama shared their thoughts on the Brazilians 1-0 victory over the Rockets on Sunday afternoon.

A 17th minute goal from Peter Shalulile proved to be the difference in the clash at the Mbombela Stadium as Sundowns walked away with all three points away from home.

The win saw the Brazilians extend their lead at the summit of the DStv Premiership table to seven points over second placed AmaZulu, while Galaxy remain in eighth place with 32 points with four games left to play this season.

WATCH: Manqoba Mngqithi's post-match interview

WATCH: Owen Da Gama's post-match interview

WATCH: Andile Jali's post-match interview