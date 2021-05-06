Watch: Mngqithi hails business-like approach in win over Maritzburg

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi has praised his side for a ‘business-like’ performance in the 2-0 win over Maritzburg United. Catch up with the Downs co-coach’s post-match thoughts here.

A penalty from Ricardo Nascimento and a first goal for the Brazilians by Gift Motupa handed the Brazilians a comfortable win over Ernst Middendorp’s charges.

Speaking to SuperSportTV after the game, Mngqithi praised his team for their approach while he also singled out Motupa’s impact on the team.

'Not the best but business-like. We wanted to win the match. We had to give ourselves to the team and everybody ran because we knew we were playing against a very complicated team,' Mngqithi said.

'Maritzburg is not an easy team for anyone, and I always tell people Ernst [Middendorp] is one of the top coaches. He may have been unlucky, but his strategies at times can put you off. We knew it was not going to be an easy one, and we had to take the few chances that we got and we were fortunate on the day to get a penalty.

'Gift’s work and the group to try and give us a high press and from there we get something, it’s always good for the team and also the second goal I think he took it very well. And we’ve always known he is one of the best finishers in the country,’ said the Downs coach.

Watch the full interview here: