Watch: Mngqithi insists Sundowns want to wrap up Caf Champions League group stages early

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi says that his side are targeting three points against TP Mazembe in Tuesday’s Caf Champions League Group B showdown, which would have the Brazilians qualify for the quarters with two games in hand.

The South African champions are six points clear at the top of Group B after a perfect start to the competition and after having already beaten Mazembe away from home, Mngqithi says his team are looking to get the job done as soon as possible.

'We have done extensive work on TP Mazembe. We know their strength, we know their players to watch,' Mngqithi told the media on Monday.

'They gave us a very tough match in Lubumbashi. But, truth be told, we also want to make sure that we close this chapter of the Champions League as quickly as possible in terms of the group. So we will be looking for the chance to get the three points.

'Always an open game suits a team like Mamelodi Sundowns. We always thrive against teams that come strong. They have some very good players, [Joel] Djedje who is very influential. When he came on in those few minutes [in the first leg], he caused us a lot of problems.

'We know what to expect from them and we don’t take this game for granted because their backs are against the wall,' continued Mngqithi.

'They will give a big fight because they know they have to get a result in our game tomorrow [Tuesday] for them to stay in the hunt within the group because if anything happens on the other side between Al Hilal and Belouizdad they know their chances are getting limited.

'The number of games is getting smaller, we are fully aware of that, so this is not a game we are taking for granted. It is important that we approach this game with an open mind and give it our best shot. Hopefully tomorrow we should guarantee a place in the quarter-finals.'

