Watch: Mngqithi, Zwane react after Sundowns smash Pirates

Catch up with the post-match views of Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi and star man Themba Zwane following their comprehensive 4-1 win over Orlando Pirates in the quarterfinals of the Nedbank Cup.

The Brazilians got the game off to an ideal start as star striker Peter Shalulile fired them into the lead with just 12 minutes gone. They, however, had to go into the break level as Tshegofatso Mabasa netted the equaliser in the 33rd minute, while Downs missed numerous chances to add to Shalulile’s goal and were forced to go into the break level.

The second half was all the Brazilians as Themba Zwane, Lesedi Kapinga and Hlompho Kekana hit the back of the net to hand Downs a big win over Pirates as they keep alive their chances of retaining the Nedbank Cup.

Speaking after the game Mngithi was full of praise for his stars while Zwane said that their game plan had worked perfectly.

