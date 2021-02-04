Watch: Mngqithi’s post match press conference

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi spoke to the media in a post match press conference after his side advanced to the Nedbank Cup last 16.

Sundowns fought hard to secure their 3-2 victory over a stubborn Stellenbosch FC side at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Tshwane on Wednesday.

WATCH: Manqoba Mngqithi’s post match press conference