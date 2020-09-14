Watch: Mosimane’s full presser following Sundowns’ title triumph over Chiefs

Watch as Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane speaks to the media following the Absa Premiership victory over Black Leopards which secured Downs the 2019/20 league title, their third successive title triumph.

A dramatic final day saw the Brazilians snatch the title from Kaizer Chiefs after Amkhosi drew 1-1 with Baroka, handing Sundowns their 10th title in the PSL era.

Sundowns came into the final day expecting that they would need a massive victory over Leopards to try and overturn the goal difference which kept Chiefs at the top of the table.

Mosimane’s chargers though only needed to secure the three points which they did courtesy of a Lebohang Maboe’s hat-trick which fired them to a 3-0 win while Chiefs faltered against Bakgaga.

Watch Mosimane’s full post-match presser after securing the title: