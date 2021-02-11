Watch: Mourinho praises Spurs' attack after FA Cup loss against Everton

Jose Mourinho says his side showed great character to fight back against Everton in their 5-4 loss but admitted that attacking football only wins games when you don’t make more defensive mistakes than the opportunities you create. Watch Jose’s post-match reactions to the defeat.

Spurs took the lead through Davison Sanchez in the first half, but things quickly turned around as goals from Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison and a Gylifi Sigurdsson penalty put Everton 3-1 up. Just before the break, Spurs pulled one back through Eric Lamela to close the gap heading into the second half.

Spurs’ the pulled another one back as Davison again directed a header on goal to level the scores.

The game was nowhere near over, though, as Richarlison again fired his side in front, only for Harry Kane to come off the bench and equalise with two minutes of normal time left.

The game was forced into extra time where Bernard came off the bench to smash home the winner in the first half of additional time.

Mourinho, speaking after the match, admitted that he was please with how his team played going forward but admitted that the defensive errors need to be addressed.

Watch Mourinho’s post-match interview:

Full press conference: