Watch: Mourinho provides updates ahead of Everton FA Cup clash

Jose Mourinho has hinted that Dele Alli could be welcomed back into the Tottenham Hotspur squad for the FA Cup fifth round clash against Everton, while Harry Kane is also fit after returning from injury over the weekend. Catch up with what Mourinho said ahead of the clash.

Spurs got back to winning ways with a 2-0 win over West Brom, after a run of three games which Mourinho’s men lost in succession.

They come up against an Everton side who would have been buoyed by snatching a late 3-3 draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford over the weekend.

Mourinho gave an injury update where he confirmed Kane’s fitness while also said that Alli is set to take a place on the bench returning to the squad for the first time in weeks.

Watch Mourinho’s full pre-match press conference: