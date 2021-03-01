Watch: Nedbank Cup quarter-final draw confirmed

The Premier Soccer League have confirmed that the fixtures for the Nedbank Cup quarter-finals following the conclusion of the last 16 on Sunday.

The draw for the last eight teams in the competition took place after Chippa United's 2-1 victory over Cape Town City at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

However, due to Mamelodi Sundowns' participation in the Caf Champions League, their match against Polokwane City was scheduled to take place on 27 February, but has now been postponed to Wednesday, 10 March at Loftus Versfeld Stadium, with kick off scheduled for 3pm.

The winner in the match between Sundowns and Rise and Shine will take on Orlando Pirates in the next round after the Buccaneers came from behind to be Maritzburg United over the weekend.

Speaking after the draw, Nedbank Group Executive for Marketing and Corporate Affairs, Khensani Nobanda said: 'For over a decade the Nedbank Cup has been and continues to be the vehicle for emerging football players to live their dreams and challenge themselves against top professionals.

'Our aim at Nedbank is to continue supporting local football and giving players an equal opportunity to showcase their talent. As a bank that is involved in communities across South Africa, we hope to continue making a difference through the game we all love.

The PSL will confirm the final dates, kick-off times and venues for the quarter-finals in due course.

WATCH: The quarter-final draw

Nedbank Cup quarter-final fixtures are as follows:

Black Leopards vs Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila

Chippa United vs Richards Bay

Cape Town All Stars vs Pretoria Callies

Mamelodi Sundowns/Polokwane City vs Orlando Pirates