Watch: Patrice Motsepe unveils 10-point manifesto for CAF presidency

Mamelodi Sundowns owner Patrice Motsepe has unveiled his 10 point manifesto for the Confederation of African Football (Caf) presidency.

Motspee revealed his 10-point manifesto for African football at the Sandton Convention Centre on Thursday afternoon.

Among the dignitaries with him was Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa, South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan and Premier Soccer League (PSL) boss Dr Irvin Khoza. The 14 Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (Cosafa) nations have pledged their support for Motsepe after an annual general meeting of the regional nations held in Sandton in Gauteng on Sunday

The Sundowns owner has also received the backing of the Safa president‚ Cosafa president Phillip Chiyangwa‚ Nigeria Football Federation president Amaju Pinnick‚ SA’s regional neighbours Zambia‚ Zimbabwe‚ Botswana and Namibia‚ and West Africa's Sierra Leone‚ among many others.

The official 2021 Patrice Motsepe manifesto:

1) Investing in developing and growing football in each African country through sponsorships, private sector and other partners

2) Improving the efficiency and professionalism of CAF's Competitions and its staff

3) Implementing and adhering to governance and auditing global best practices

4) Investing in African football infrastructure

5) Investing in our youth and in the future of African football.

6) Developing and growing women's football

7) Protecting the integrity and professionalising referees

8) Establishing Video Assistant Referees (VAR).

9) Statutory reforms

10) Partnerships with FIFA and other Continental governing bodies

WATCH: Patrice Motsepe unveils his manifesto for the CAF Presidency