Watch: Pep expecting a tough encounter against Swansea in FA Cup

View Pep Guardiola’s pre-match thoughts ahead of the FA Cup fifth round clash against Swansea City where he is expecting a tough encounter despite his team’s impressive form.

Pep’s men come into the game in red hot form having won their last 14 games across all competitions, including Sunday’s 4-1 thrashing of Liverpool at Anfield.

Having already booked their spot in the Carabao Cup final, City were looking to continue their local dominance against the Championship side.

Speaking in the build-up Guardiola spoke about the form and handling of Phil Foden, the possibility of Ederson taking penalties and among other things his sides form.

Watch the full pre-match presser: