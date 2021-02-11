Watch: Pep, Walker buoyed after Man City make history with 15 wins in a row
By Dean Workman
Pep Guardiola said he can not deny how proud he was after Manchester City picked up their 15th consecutive win across all competitions with the 3-1 FA Cup win over Swansea City. View Guardiola’s and Kyle Walker’s post-match interviews after the historic victory.
The win saw City set a new British record for consecutive wins across all competitions and Guardiola could not hide his delight following the performance.
Goals from Walker, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus handed them the 3-1 victory on Wednesday night.
Watch Guradiola’s post-match interview:
Watch Walker’s post-match interview:
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.