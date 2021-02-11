Watch: Pep, Walker buoyed after Man City make history with 15 wins in a row

Pep Guardiola said he can not deny how proud he was after Manchester City picked up their 15th consecutive win across all competitions with the 3-1 FA Cup win over Swansea City. View Guardiola’s and Kyle Walker’s post-match interviews after the historic victory.

The win saw City set a new British record for consecutive wins across all competitions and Guardiola could not hide his delight following the performance.

Goals from Walker, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus handed them the 3-1 victory on Wednesday night.

Watch Guradiola’s post-match interview:

Watch Walker’s post-match interview: