Watch: Pitso thoughts ahead of Bayern Munich clash
Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane shared his thoughts on their upcoming Fifa Club World Cup semi-final clash against Bayern Munich on Monday evening.
The Red Eagles advanced to the next round of the global competition after beating Qatari champions Al-Duhail in the second round of the Club World Cup through a Hussein El-Shahat strike.
Ahly will now face European champions Bayern Munich in the semi-finals in hopes of qualifying for the final for the first time in the club’s history.
Here is what Pitso Mosimane had to say:
