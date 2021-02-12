Watch: Pitso's Al Ahly wins bronze medal at Fifa Club World Cup

Pitso Mosimane succeeded in guiding Al Ahly to the bronze medal in the Fifa Club World Cup following their 3-2 victory over Palmeiras on penalties.

The Red Eagles captain Mohamed El Shenawy made three penalty saves, while Benoun, Ajayi, and Mohamed Hany scored to secure a third place finish for the second time in the club’s history.

WATCH: Al Ahly vs Palmeiras