Watch: Pitso's Al Ahly wins bronze medal at Fifa Club World Cup

Pitso Mosimane and his Al Ahly squad

Pitso Mosimane succeeded in guiding Al Ahly to the bronze medal in the Fifa Club World Cup following their 3-2 victory over Palmeiras on penalties.

The Red Eagles captain Mohamed El Shenawy made three penalty saves, while Benoun, Ajayi, and Mohamed Hany scored to secure a third place finish for the second time in the club’s history.

WATCH: Al Ahly vs Palmeiras