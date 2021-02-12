Watch: Pitso's Al Ahly wins bronze medal at Fifa Club World Cup
Pitso Mosimane succeeded in guiding Al Ahly to the bronze medal in the Fifa Club World Cup following their 3-2 victory over Palmeiras on penalties.
The Red Eagles captain Mohamed El Shenawy made three penalty saves, while Benoun, Ajayi, and Mohamed Hany scored to secure a third place finish for the second time in the club’s history.
WATCH: Al Ahly vs Palmeiras
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.