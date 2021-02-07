Trending

Watch: Ruben Dias reacts to settling in at Man City

By

Manchester City defender Ruben Dias

Ruben Dias has opened up about settling in at Manchester City following his move from Portuguese side Benfica.

The Portuguese club announced Dias joined City for a fee of 68million euros (£62million) with Argentinian centre-back Nicolas Otamendi moving in the opposite direction for £15million (£13.6million).

Dias has since opened up about his move from playing in Portugal to plying his trade in England.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EWXi3E2zlPM&ab_channel=ManCity