Watch: Solskjaer, Kloop, Mourinho react to weekend's results
By Dean Workman
View the post-match reactions of Jose Mourinho, Jurgen Klopp and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after another pulsating weekend of Premier League action.
Solskjaer’s Manchester United were held to a 0-0 draw by Arsenal at the Emirates stadium in a game which United failed to make a statement in the title race.
Klopp’s Liverpool continued to climb up the table after a emphatic 3-1 win over in-form West Ham United on Sunday.
Mourinho’s Tottenham suffered a shock 1-0 loss to Brighton and Hove Albion as they lost ground on the top four.
