Watch: Sundowns camp reacts after clinching 4th straight title

Watch as Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi and utility man Aubrey Modiba react after the Brazilians cruised past rivals SuperSport United to clinch their fourth straight league title.

The Brazilians beat Matsatsantsa 3-1 on Wednesday evening to wrap up the league title race in style.

Sundowns have been the dominant force yet again this season as they have swept all in front of them aside.

Speaking after the game, the coach praised his players for the professionalism they have shown.

'The game was made to be easier which was worrying me because when there is a red card so early you start making mistakes or thinking the game is easy, but I was happy with the level of professionalism with a lot of good counter-pressing and never really giving them time on the ball,' the Masandawana mentor told SuperSport TV.

'Very good attitude. Normally players don't play that game. Today the boys showed their pedigree, quality. They could have even done better, to be honest. We did not score as many goals as I thought we could. Because we created a lot of good opportunities. We even missed a penalty.

'Its normal when players have had a very good first half you try your level best to pep them up at half time to make sure they still inject the same energy. Which is why we made a lot of substitutions in the second half to bring other people who are a little hungry to try and make their own name.'

Modiba, who picked up the Man of the Match award against his former club, said he was happy his side managed to claim the three points despite SuperSport putting up a fight in the second half.

