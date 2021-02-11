Watch: Tuchel provides Silva, Kante updates ahead of FA Cup tie

Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel has admitted that he is likely to rotate his squad for Chelsea’s fifth-round FA Cup tie against Barnsley on Thursday evening.

The German coach will be taking charge of his fourth game of the London club and says he will likely give opportunities to other players in the clash against the Championship club.

Speaking ahead of the game Tuchel spoke of Ngolo Kante and Thiago Silva’s fitness, how he is adjusting to English football and his thoughts on the team so far.

Watch Tuchel’s full pre-match presser: