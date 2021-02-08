Watch: Tuchel upbeat after third successive victory with Chelsea
By Dean Workman
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has praised Timo Werner’s impact on Chelsea’s 2-1 win over Sheffield United this past Sunday. Catch the German’s full post-match media engagements as he eyes the top four.
