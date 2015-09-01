Watford bolster strikeforce with Oulare
Belgium Under-21 striker Obbi Oulare has joined Watford from Club Brugge, signing a five-year contract with Quique Sanchez Flores' team.
Watford have completed the signing of Belgium Under-21 striker Obbi Oulare from Club Brugge.
The 19-year-old, who scored nine goals in 38 appearances for Brugge, moves to the Premier League from the Belgian Pro League having agreed a five-year deal at Vicarage Road.
Watford drew their opening three games of the season on their top-flight return before losing 2-0 at Manchester City at Saturday.
Quique Sanchez Flores' team have failed to score in their past three outings and the Spaniard has moved to address his side's shortcomings on deadline day.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.