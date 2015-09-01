Watford bolster strikeforce with Oulare

Watford have completed the signing of Belgium Under-21 striker Obbi Oulare from Club Brugge.

The 19-year-old, who scored nine goals in 38 appearances for Brugge, moves to the Premier League from the Belgian Pro League having agreed a five-year deal at Vicarage Road.

Watford drew their opening three games of the season on their top-flight return before losing 2-0 at Manchester City at Saturday.

Quique Sanchez Flores' team have failed to score in their past three outings and the Spaniard has moved to address his side's shortcomings on deadline day.