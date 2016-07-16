Watford loan Zuniga from Napoli

Juan Camilo Zuniga has signed for Watford on a season-long loan deal from Napoli, the Premier League club have confirmed.

The attacking full-back arrives at Vicarage Road to reunite with head coach Walter Mazzarri, under whom he played for four years at the Stadio San Paolo.

The deal for the 30-year-old includes an option for Watford to make the switch permanent at the end of the season.

Zuniga played 163 times for Napoli and has 62 international caps for Colombia.