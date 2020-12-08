"We understand each other" - Zwane on Shalulile, Erasmus

Mamelodi Sundowns star Themba Zwane has heaped praise on new teammates Peter Shalulile and Kermit Erasmus after he picked up the Player of the Month for October and November.

Zwane, who is the reigning Footballer of the Season after helping guide Downs to a historic treble last season, has started the new season with a nang having netted six league goals in as many games forming a part of Downs’ fiery striking combination that also includes Shalulile and Erasmus.

The attacking trio of Zwane, Shalulile and Erasmus have contributed 11 of Sundowns’ 13 league goals so far with Shalulile picking up three strikes and two assists, while Erasmus has contributed two goals and three assists.

“My aim now is to improve the Themba Zwane of last season and to win trophies with my team,” Zwane told the Mamelodi Sundowns website after winning the award.

“We can do it, with the quality players that we have and the way we started and be consistent, we can do it. It’s been good for me because those two guys [Erasmus and Shalulile], they really work hard and you know, what I’m happy about is that we understand each other.

“We will keep on pushing, we will try to trade more goals, score more goals, and work as a team. What makes me the happiest is that we understand each other very well, and that makes things easier for us on the field.”

While Zwane was named the best player for October and November, Swallows FC tactician Brandon Truter claimed the Coach of the Month gong.