Webb to take charge of final

By Gregg Davies
English referee Howard Webb will officiate the 2010 World Cup final between the Netherlands and Spain on Sunday, FIFA confirmed on Thursday.
The former policeman from Rotherham is appearing at his first World Cup finals, having taken charge of the Champions League final between Inter Milan and Bayern Munich in May.
Webb has refereed three matches at this summer's tournament in South Africa, officiating Spain's 1-0 defeat to Switzerland, Italy's 3-2 loss to Slovakia and Brazil's 3-0 triumph over Chile.
Having not been selected for any of the competition's quarter-final or semi-final games, it was suspected that Webb would be omitted for the showpiece event at Soccer City Stadium in Johnannesburg.
He becomes the first Englishman to officiate a World Cup final since Jack Taylor in 1974 when the Netherlands lost 2-1 to West Germany in a match that featured two penalties.
