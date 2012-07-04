Wedding bells to turn Iniesta's legs to jelly

"It will be a special and different day," the Barcelona midfielder told a news conference on Wednesday.

"I am sure it will make me nervous, much more than being on the field of play."

The 28-year-old, who calmly slotted away a spot-kick in the semi-final penalty shootout against Portugal, helped world champions Spain to get a second successive European championship triumph with a 4-0 final victory over Italy on Sunday.

"I am pleased for the personal recognition," he said in reference to UEFA's best-player award. "But one player does not represent a championship. My colleagues deserve it as much as I do."