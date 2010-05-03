Wednesday threaten life bans for unruly fans

South Yorkshire Police confirmed eight people had been arrested and released on police bail for public order offences both inside and outside Wednesday's Hillsborough ground.

"Sheffield Wednesday will support the authorities accordingly and any individuals proved to have behaved inappropriately will be placed on lifetime club bans," a statement said on Monday.

Fans invaded the pitch after the match ended.

Crystal Palace player Clint Hill was quoted in British media as saying he had been punched by Wednesday fans although South Yorkshire police said no complaint had been received from the London club who stayed in the Championship thanks to their point.

Police said they would study CCTV footage of the incidents and would robustly pursue any other fans involved in disorder.

